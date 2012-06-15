The STOXX 600 index of European companies could rise or fall by as much as 15 percent, depending on the outcome of this weekend's Greek elections and the subsequent response from policymakers, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The best - if least likely - result for European stocks will be a failure by Greece to form a pro-EU government, followed by a substantial policy response from the ECB. That would lead to a "policy rally led by financials and cyclicals/commodity plays", potentially pushing the STOXX index to as high as 280 from around 243 now.

If the policy response is limited, though, the market is likely to fall to 210 points, the strategists say.

The most likely scenario, they reckon, is for Greece to form a pro-EU government, keeping it in the euro zone. That, BofA ML says, will provoke a "short sharp relief rally but upside capped as investors look to re-establish short positions on continuing Spanish pressure", with the STOXX likely topping at around 255 points.

For more on likely market reactions to the various possible election outcomes, please see

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net