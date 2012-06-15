Spain's six big listed banks would need up to 80 billion euros in fresh capital and the country's banking system far more if adverse scenarios and tougher capital rules are applied, analysts at Barclays estimate.

Euro zone rescue funds will provide up to 100 billion euros for Spain's banks, and Oliver Wyman and Roland Berger are due to release an independent audit of assets next week to clarify the sector's needs.

Barclays analysts say applying losses seen in Ireland in recent years and tougher Basel III capital rules would see Spanish banks make a further 210 billion euros in provisions and require listed banks to get 40 billion to 80 billion euros of extra capital, including 22 billion for Santander and 16 billion for BBVA.

"While the economic circumstances differ it can be argued that a successful banking bail-out would need to see substantial loss recognition and capital resilience in the banking system in order to restore confidence," the analysts say.

Applying losses and capital requirements used under a stress test of Bankia , Spain's banks would need about 70 billion euros, but Santander and BBVA would be largely unaffected, Barclays estimates.

For a story on lessons from Ireland click

Reuters messaging rm://steve.slater.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net