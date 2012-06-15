The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.6 percent by midday, tracking similar fading gains by the blue chips, also ahead 0.6 percent, while the mid caps continue to outperform, 1.1 percent firmer.

Albemarle & Bond (A&B) sheds 8.7 percent as the pawnbroking group says it expects profitability for the full-year to increase but be below current market consensus as the year-on-year growth of value of gold bought has slowed from over 50 percent in the first-half to middle single digits.

In reaction, Numis Securities downgrades its rating for Albermarle & Bond to "reduce" from "hold", and Peel Hunt cuts the stock to "hold" from "buy".

Pawn broking peer H&T Group suffers in sympathy, down 3.8 percent, although Westhouse says it has been in touch with H&T after the A&B warning and has been reassured that there is no need to alter any of its forecasts.

"We view the recent share price weakness as a good buying opportunity and at current levels the FY2012E P/E is 7.0 times and there is a 4.3 percent dividend yield. In our view, H&T should stand on a substantial valuation premium to A&B," Westhouse says repeating its "strong buy" rating on H&T.

