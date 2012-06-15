Shares in UK banks rise sharply after Britain says it will pump more than 100 billion pounds into its banking system, providing reassurance to investors before this weekend's Greek elections, which may decide whether Athens stays in the euro zone.

In his annual Mansion House policy speech to London financiers on Thursday evening, Bank of England Governor Mervyn King said Britain will launch a scheme to provide cheap long-term funding to banks to encourage them to lend to businesses and consumers and activate an emergency liquidity tool.

"From the banking point of view and for stimulating the economy it's probably not a bad thing because it is giving you a little bit of comfort and it's acting relatively positively. From an investor perception, it does de-risk the situation to a certain extent because they know that there are funds in the background," says Paul Mumford, portfolio manager at Cavendish Asset Management.

Shares in RBS rise by 7.2 percent to 245.7 pence, with Lloyds up 4.7 percent to 31.16 pence, Barclays 5 percent higher at 202.4 pence and HSBC up 1.8 percent to 555.3 pence.

