The FTSE Small Cap index is ahead 0.7 percent at the close, while the FTSE index is up 0.2 percent, and the FTSE 250 index gains 1.5 percent.

Transense Technologies adds 7.3 percent as the transfer technology group says it has entered into a distribution agreement with a division of Saudi Arabia's Al Mashariq, with the deal coming just three days after the firm unveiled a strategic distribution agreement for Malaysia. [ID: nWLA8742] and

Greencore falls 6.4 percent after the manufacturer of convenience foods unveils an agreement to sell its chilled desserts facility in Minsterley to the Müller Dairy UK group for 4.3 million pounds.

