Shares in Rheinmetall rise 6.4 percent to the top of the German mid-cap index in early trade following a report over the weekend that Saudi Arabia wants to buy more Leopard battle tanks from Germany than expected.

"We believe that the volume could come in at 6-7 billion euros for the hardware alone as the modern version of the Leopard II might be sold with a lot of special features," Equinet analyst Adrian Pehl says, but adds that he sees political resistance to the deal as a major obstacle.

German paper Bild am Sonntag reported on Sunday that Saudi Arabia now wants 600 to 800 Leopard tanks, at least twice the number previously expected.

