Fidelity retains its cautious stance on equities after the Greek election, noting that investor concerns will now likely switch to Spain and Italy - as illustrated by today's market action.

The Greek stock market is up 4.8 percent after conservatives secured a narrow victory over the radical left at the weekend, easing concerns of a sudden exit from the euro zone.

But early gains on other bourses have proved short-lived, with the FTSEurofirst 300 now down 0.2 percent, while the benchmark indexes in Spain and Italy each lose around 1.8 percent.

Trevor Greetham, director of asset allocation at Fidelity Worldwide Investment described the results as "good news", but said it was insufficient to turn him upbeat on equities or to reverse his preference for gilts and cash.

"A new Greek coalition government is unlikely to be able to restore economic growth or deliver effective reform without substantial financial help from the rest of the euro area. Meanwhile, the market focus will shift back to the larger economies of Spain (and) Italy, which are also struggling against a weakening global growth backdrop," he said in emailed comments.

