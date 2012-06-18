Global investors have turned more cautious on stock markets, with only 24 percent expecting equities to outperform over the next quarter - down from 37 percent in March, the Barclays global macro survey shows.

The survey, which was taken on June 7-14 ahead of the June 17 Greek elections, showed that 58 percent expect at least one country to leave the euro zone in the next year and most see the euro area crisis as the biggest risk to markets.

"A large majority - 90 percent - think that earnings expectations will need to be revised down - perhaps an indication of the speed of the escalation of concerns about Europe," Barclays noted.

Underlining the cautious stance, defensives came out as by far the most popular sector, while the United States was the preferred region, followed by emerging Asia. Only 11 percent picked Europe as likely to outperform over the next quarter.

