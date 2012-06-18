European indexes currently face an average fall of 9 percent over the next six months, analysts at BNP Paribas write in a note, citing their Love-Panic sentiment gauge which is currently in "sell" territory, with five signals indicating a 'strong buy' and six that indicate a 'strong sell'.

The weekly composite contrarian sentiment gauge aggregates moves in a range of other bullish and bearish indicators to help investors time equity exposure and decide on tactical asset allocation.

The strongest driver of bullish sentiment over the last week came from improved trading volumes on the Euro STOXX 50, while the strongest driver of bearish sentiment came from the earnings revision index, the bank writes.

Reuters messaging rm://simon.jessop.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net