Europe equity funds posted outflows for the tenth time in the past 12 weeks last week, while Europe bond funds experienced their biggest weekly redemptions since early December, data from EPFR Global shows.

German equity funds were also shunned, posting outflows for the fourth week running, says the research firm which tracks both traditional and alternative funds globally.

"In addition to the problems in its backyard, Germany's export story is coming under scrutiny as key emerging markets such as China continue to slow," EPFR Global's head of research Cameron Brandt writes in a note.

Global sector funds focusing on commodities, consumer goods, energy, industrials, real estate and financial all recorded inflows last week, boosted in part by rising appetite for exposure to tangible assets - especially gold - and hopes of more quantitative easing.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials head into a June 19-20 policy meeting under pressure to take further steps to revive the stalled U.S. economic recovery.

A recent poll by Reuters found that a rising number of economists expect the Fed will come up with some form of quantitative easing action, if not in the coming week then soon.

On the fixed income side, Europe bond funds saw outflows of $1.06 billion, representing a 27 week high, data shows.

Resilient Germany bond funds found themselves in the line of fire as well, suffering redemptions for the first time in 11 weeks.

