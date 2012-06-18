The FTSEurofirst 300 should continue to move above 1,000 points in the short term, after breaching its short-term downtrend last week, Charles Stanley technical analyst Bill MacNamara writes in a note.

"The chart shows that the 50-day moving average is (at) 1005 or so and, if that is exceeded, the Eurofirst will then face the possibility of resistance in the form of the uptrend which began last autumn (which it breached last month), and which now stands at 1021," he writes.

