Investors have been snapping up 'call' options and dumping 'put' options on the Euro STOXX 50 index, positioning themselves for further gains in equities following the index's 6 percent rally since a low hit on June 1.

The put/call ratio of Euro STOXX 50 options - a ratio of the trading volume of put options versus call options used to gauge investor sentiment - has dropped to 0.819, its lowest level since early May and down from a peak of 1.78 hit on June 5, signalling a sharp rise in investors' bullishness.

An increase in traded call options signals that a rising number of investors are positioning themselves to benefit from further gains in stock prices, while a drop in put options signals less investor appetite for protection against potential losses in stock prices.

