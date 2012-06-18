The FTSE Small Cap index falls 0.1 percent, mirroring similar modest falls by the mid caps, down 0.2 percent, with the blue chips up 0.1 percent having seen a strong opening rally reversed.

Quintain Estates jumps 19 percent as it forms a joint venture with developer Knight Dragon, a vehicle controlled by the chairman of Hong Kong company New World Development, which will take a 60 percent stake in its development in east London's Greenwich peninsula, near the O2 concert venue.

"This partnership agreement is encouraging and should accelerate development through the vastly increased firepower at Greenwich. Quintain does however lose control of Greenwich (now 40 percent interest vs. 50 percent previously)," Peel Hunt says in a note, retaining its "hold" rating on Quintain.

Gem Diamonds falls 4 percent after saying initial production at a mine in Botswana would be delayed until the first half of 2014 following an accident that killed two employees.

"We expect the shares to trade down on the news of the fatalities but we remain confident in the company's ability to deliver on project Kholo," Goldman Sachs says in a note repeating its "neutral" rating on the stock.

