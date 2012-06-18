HSBC recommends stocks with earnings resilience and high, although not the highest, dividend yields for investors looking to ride out market ructions in the aftermath of the Greek elections.

While the short-term equity market response to Sunday's vote, which saw pro-bailout parties garner a small lead, was likely to be positive, HSBC equity analysts write in a note, longer term economic, policy and peripheral debt concerns would continue to overshadow the market.

"Once any relief rally has run its course we will be left wondering how big any policy response will be, how successful it will be and how bad economic conditions will get before policymakers are spurred into a decisive response. In addition, the Greek and Spanish bailouts will still have the capacity to shock equities," they write.

Into that environment, they advise buying stocks that are resilient to macro shocks, such as AB-Inbev and WPP Group, among others, and stocks that have good, but not the best, dividend yields, such as ENI and BMW, among others.

"Macro risks undoubtedly remain high but we prefer this strategy of searching for earnings resilience to an outright defensive strategy because much of the pessimistic outlook is already priced in. One illustration is that PE and price/book multiples for Europe are at low levels," they write.

