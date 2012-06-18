The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe's main gauge of anxiety known as the VSTOXX, drops 10.5 percent to 30.2 - suffering its biggest one-day fall in nearly three months - as the victory of pro-bailout parties in Greece over the weekend eases jitters over a messy exit from the euro zone and boosts investors' appetite for risky assets.

The lower the volatility index, based on sell and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors' appetite for risk.

Charts show the VSTOXX breaks below its 50-day moving average, a medium-term bearish signal for the volatility index, which has also formed a head-and-shoulder reversal pattern over the past month. Crossing below 29.4 would confirm the pattern and set its next target at 25.5, a level not seen since late April.

