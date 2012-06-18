Deutsche Bank recommends betting on a bullish risk reversal in Swiss watchmaker Swatch as a low-cost alternative to buying the underlying stock, at a time when its implied volatility is near a two-year high.

The bank advises buying a March 2013 call at 400 Swiss francs and funding it by selling a put at 320 Swiss francs, for a net premium of 1.89 Swiss francs.

"High implied vol makes buying options relatively expensive from an absolute premium perspective. With the steep skew, investors can sell relatively expensive puts to fund upside calls. Selling risk reversals is an alternative to buying stock (it provides positive exposure to the stock price), and it benefits from the steep implied volatility skew," they write in a note.

"The investor also effectively has something of a downside buffer (at expiry they are forced to buy stock at the short put strike - a 12% discount to spot). At expiry the call provides upside exposure above CHF 400, and equity research believes has 21% upside to its target price."

