The FTSE Small Cap index adds 0.2 percent in see-saw midday trade, with the FTSE 100 index up 0.3 percent, while the FTSE 250 index is down 0.1 percent.

IGas Energy gains 4.8 percent after announcing the beginning of a formal process to find a "farm-in" partner for the Bowland Shale prospect in Cheshire to accelerate the successful development of this potentially significant resource base, with investment bank Greenhill appointed as its advisor to conduct this process, which is expected to be completed within 4 to 5 months.

Ferrex adds 2.2 percent after the Africa-focused iron ore and manganese developer says results from initial testwork at its Nayega Manganese project in northern Togo are positive,

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net