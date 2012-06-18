UK retailers remain under short-selling pressure, stock lending data from Data Explorers shows.

Electrical retailer Dixons, which is due to report on Thursday, has 14 percent of its shares out on loan, while peer Kesa Electricals, due to report on Wednesday, has 8 percent of its shares out on loan after short interest doubled in the space of two months, the financial data firm writes.

Average short interest across the FTSE 100 is 1 percent.

On May 10, Dixons, Europe's second-largest electrical goods retailer, posted better than expected fourth-quarter sales and said it saw full-year profit near the top end of expectations.

While a British consumer confidence survey picked up in May, it remains much lower than the long-term average.

