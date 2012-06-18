The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.4 percent higher, with the blue chips ahead 0.2 percent, and the mid caps down 0.1 percent.

Quintain Estates jumps 15 percent as it forms a joint venture with developer Knight Dragon, a vehicle controlled by the chairman of Hong Kong company New World Development, which will take a 60 percent stake in its development in east London's Greenwich peninsula, near the O2 concert venue.

"A sensible JV at Greenwich which introduces an experienced partner and releases cash back to Quintain whilst giving it a 40 percent interest going forward and the potential for development/management fees," Oriel Securities says in a note, repeating its "hold" rating on Quintain.

Ferrex adds 2 percent after the Africa-focused iron ore and manganese developer says results from initial testwork at its Nayega Manganese project in northern Togo are positive.

"Upcoming news flow for Ferrex appears positive, with today's news expected to be followed by a pre-feasibly study at the Malelane iron ore project by the end of 2012, along with the full feasibility study at Nayega," Canaccord Genuity says in a note repeating its "buy" rating on Ferrex.

