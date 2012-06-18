Shares in European luxury goods groups get a boost from upbeat comment on the global sector by Deutsche Bank, with Burberry the top blue chip gainer in London, ahead 3.4 percent, while the FTSE 100 index is only up 0.2 percent.

"The luxury sector has never had it so good. Although there are some signs of a slowdown in growth, absolute levels of profitability are at all time highs for most brands, and sector return on capital employed (ROCE) has expanded by 11pp (percentage points) since 2001," Deutsche Bank says in a global sector review.

Moreover, the bank adds, emerging market consumers offer potential growth opportunities for the next decade.

"We conclude that despite the 27 percent valuation premium of luxury companies to retailers/department stores, there are more opportunities within the former group, especially as the move towards greater control offers further upside," Deutsche Bank says.

Among other European luxury goods firms, France's LVMH adds 0.8 percent, and Swiss firms Richemont and Swatch Group gain 1.6 percent and 3.0 percent, respectively.

