The growth strategy has outperformed in Europe this year and Societe Generale reckons this is set to continue as consensus earnings expectations are slashed and economic performance is underwhelming.

"The current low-growth, low-return market environment is paving the way for a new "Nifty Fifty" era, a group of stocks poised to outperform as they did in the United States in the Sixties and Seventies and again in Japan in the Nineties," SocGen strategists say in a note.

"As multiple dispersion remains far below previous peaks, we believe that we are only at the beginning of a multi-year re-rating process for growth stories. Therefore, we are continuing to add growth names to our SG Premium List and today we replace Siemens with Linde."

The MSCI Europe growth index - featuring companies with above average earnings per share growth - is up 5 percent since the start of 2012.

The equivalent value index - which focuses on companies that are underpriced according to fundamental analysis of their book value to price ratio, dividend yield and 12-month forward earnings to price ratio - is down 0.3 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net