Shares in Home Retail, Britain's biggest household goods retailer, jump 14 percent to 85 pence in early trading after its Argos business reports better-than-expected first quarter sales.

Sales at Argos stores open over a year fall 0.2 percent, beating consensus analyst expectations for a 4 percent decline.

"Given the weather year to date, this morning's update is much better than expected, especially at Argos, which delivered a strong performance in consumer electronics," analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove say.

"Given the still high short base in the stock and this morning's better performance, it would seem reasonable to expect the shares to squeeze today," they add.

