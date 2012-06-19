Shares in French food group Danone drop 6.1 percent after warning it has cut its 2012 operating profit margin target, blaming a deteriorating economic climate in Southern Europe, especially in recession-plagued Spain.

Shares of other European food groups also take a hit, with Unilever down 2.3 percent and Nestle down 0.9 percent.

"The reason for such a revision is clearly South Europe's forecasts, and especially Spain's, which represents 7-8 percent of Danone's sales, one of Danone's top 5 countries," a Paris-based trader says.

"The Spanish crisis turns to be much more difficult than expected. The read across is clearly negative for peers exposed to Southern Europe, keeping however in mind that Danone is more exposed to Spain than others."

At 0715 GMT, Danone's stock is down 6 percent, breaking below its 200-day moving average and hitting a four-month low, representing a 2 billion euro wipeout in market capitalisation.

