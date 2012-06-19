MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

No major European company reporting on Tuesday.

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q2 2012 Adobe Systems Inc

Q2 2012 Discover Financial Services

Q4 FedEx FY12

Q3 2012 Jabil Circuit, Inc.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0830 GB CPI May

0900 DE ZEW index Jun

1230 US House Starts May

1230 US Permits units May

---- US The Federal Open Market Committee begins a first day of

two-day meeting on interest rate policy.

---- ES Auctions of 12- and 18-month bills

