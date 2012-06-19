MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
No major European company reporting on Tuesday.
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q2 2012 Adobe Systems Inc
Q2 2012 Discover Financial Services
Q4 FedEx FY12
Q3 2012 Jabil Circuit, Inc.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0830 GB CPI May
0900 DE ZEW index Jun
1230 US House Starts May
1230 US Permits units May
---- US The Federal Open Market Committee begins a first day of
two-day meeting on interest rate policy.
---- ES Auctions of 12- and 18-month bills
