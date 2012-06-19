The recovery potential for European equities is higher than U.S. stocks in terms of earnings and valuations, but a neutral stance for both the markets could be a good strategy as an imbalance between core and peripheral European countries pose some risks, ABN AMRO Private Banking says.

ABN says in its Q3 Investment Outlook report that U.S. equities trade at 11.8 times their 12-month forward earnings, while the Euro STOXX 50 price-to-earnings ratio is only 8.4, largely reflecting the divergence in macro and market fundamentals and the larger share of financials in Europe.

"The range of positive and negative factors and their impact on equity markets call for a balanced, relatively cautious approach with a neutral positioning for global equities."

ABN's active sector positioning is balanced between "overweight" positions on the consumer staples sector and industrials and having "underweight" positions on financials and telecoms, the report says.

Within Europe, it favours countries such as Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, Austria and Switzerland.

"Companies in these countries have improved their international competitiveness, benefited from decent domestic demand and extremely low interest rates and (the core eurozone countries) may gain from a weaker euro."

