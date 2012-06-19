Shares in Telecom Italia, Italy's largest telecommunications company, rise more than 5 percent, outperforming European telecoms, following reports in local media of a plan to spin off its 15 billion euro fixed-line network.

Il Sole 24 Ore says under the plan, Italian state-backed fund Fondo Strategico could inject 3 billion euros in Telecom Italia's wholesale access network. Also broadband company Metroweb would join the initiative.

"It's a positive news, in line with expectations," a trader says.

The plan will be debated in the coming days and envisages Telecom Italia keeping control of the network, Il Sole says.

