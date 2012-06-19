Thematic investing in income stocks provides a better bet for those awaiting a broader market uptick that is unlikely to come ahead of fresh "significant" policymaker action, analysts at Nomura write in a note.

"For investors who feel they cannot yet make an allocation into a pro mean-reversion trade, we would suggest income strategies. These are markedly more attractive than other so-called defensive strategies. Income as a factor trades on a discount to normal, while high quality and low volatility trade at high premia."

Nomura cites Daimler, Aviva and Metso Corp among a list of secure high-yielding stocks.

