Short-sellers fared the best among hedge fund strategies in May, as global stock markets slumped, data from EDHEC Risk Institute shows.

The strategy returned 7.2 percent last month, although it is still down 5.9 percent for the year-to-date after losing out during a New Year equities rally.

"Markets in May experienced the first significant shock in the year 2012, and switched back to a stress regime reminiscent of September 2011, in the context of the persistent euro zone turmoil," EDHEC said in a press release.

Long/short equity was down 3.7 percent last month, while equity market neutral fell 1.2 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 shed some 8 percent in May in its biggest monthly loss since August 2011.

