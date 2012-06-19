Shares in British engineer Weir Group climb 4.3 percent, putting the maker of heavy-duty pumps and valves amongst the top blue-chip risers, after it issues an upbeat outlook for its minerals business.

"They've put in a very punchy growth target for their minerals business which is in our view, more than just a reiteration of guidance for the current year, it's a surprisingly up-tempo target they've set," says Oriel Securities analyst Harry Phillips.

Weir confirms ahead of holding a capital markets day, that it is on track to meet its full year guidance and highlights that its minerals division, which supplies customers in the mining industry, has a number of future growth opportunities and will benefit from strong demand for servicing pumps which have already been ordered.

The company says its minerals division aims to double divisional 2011 operating profits by 2016.

"This will be taken well by the market, as a lot of bad news is priced in at the moment, however, bears will continue to focus on potential 2013 headwinds, we believe," Jefferies analyst Andy Douglas says.

