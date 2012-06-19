Shares in Belgian TV and magazine company Roularta fall as much as 10.7 percent to a five-month low and are the steepest faller in Brussels after it says it will make less profit than expected as advertising revenue has declined in the second quarter.

"The profit warning forced us to revise our forecasts significantly downwards," says KBC Securities in a note to clients, downgrading its recommendation on the company to "hold" from "buy".

