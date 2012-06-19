Shares in Whitbread jump 8.3 percent, topping the FTSE 100 leaqder board, after the British leisure group reports solid growth in first-quarter sales, boosted by a strong performance from its coffee shop chain, Costa Coffee.

Whitbread, which also owns budget hotel chain Premier Inn, says underlying sales rose 4.5 percent in the 13 weeks to May 31.

"The twin turbos of Premier Inn and Costa coffee continue to drive Whitbread's momentum," Richard Hunter, head of equities at Hargreaves Lansdown Stockbrokers, says in a note.

"The company's investment programme further builds on the success as reported in April's full year results, with overall sales jumping nearly 14 percent. The current market consensus of the shares as a buy is unlikely to be disturbed by this update," Hunter adds.

Peel Hunt raises its target price for Whitbread to 2,130 pence from 2,030 pence, while Shore Capital reiterates its "buy" stance on the stock following the trading update.

Prior to the update, 15 out of 26 analysts tracking the company had "buy" or "strong buy" recommendations for the stock, while 8 analysts had a "hold" stance, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine data, which also shows a forward 10-year EPS compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9 percent for the stock.

