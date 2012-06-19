The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent at midday, underperforming bigger gains by the blue chips and the mid caps, ahead 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Trifast gains 10 percent after the industrial fasteners manufacturer reports an above-forecast 24 percent jump in full-year 2012 adjusted diluted earnings per share, and returns to the dividend list with a 0.5 pence final payout.[

"With current trading trends providing for our profit forecast upgrade for 2013, confidence in future earnings growth rate of 20 percent-plus should be reflected in meaningful outperformance," Arden says in a note repeating its "buy" rating on Trifast and raising its 2013 pretax profit forecast to 7.1 million pounds, up from 6.8 million pounds previously.

Vatukoula Gold falls 17 percent as an operational update and third-quarter results from the Fiji-focused gold producer fails to excite, with a rise in cash costs for the third-quarter flagged, albeit with the majority of the increase temporary.

WH Ireland reduces its full-year 2012 financial forecasts for Vatukoula in reaction to the results, but retains its "buy" rating and net present value estimate of 122 pence on the stock versus current share price of 30.25 pence.

