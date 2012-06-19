MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:

H & M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Q2

KESA ELECTRICALS PLC FINAL

MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:

Q1 2012 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Q2 2012 Goodrich Corp.

Q1 2013 Red Hat, Inc.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):

0600 DE PPI May

0800 IT Ind orders Apr

0800 IT Ind sales Apr

0830 GB Claim count May

0830 GB MCP vote Jun

0830 GB ILO unempl't Apr

1630 US The Federal Open Market Committee ends its two-day meeting.

