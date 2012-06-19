MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
H & M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Q2
KESA ELECTRICALS PLC FINAL
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q1 2012 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
Q2 2012 Goodrich Corp.
Q1 2013 Red Hat, Inc.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0600 DE PPI May
0800 IT Ind orders Apr
0800 IT Ind sales Apr
0830 GB Claim count May
0830 GB MCP vote Jun
0830 GB ILO unempl't Apr
1630 US The Federal Open Market Committee ends its two-day meeting.
