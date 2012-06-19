The FTSE Small Cap index closes 0.9 percent higher, but still lags much bigger gains by the FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes, which surge 1.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.

AIM-listed Plexus gains 4.7 percent on news that Italian oil and gas major ENI and Oil States Industries Inc., a subsidiary of Oil States International, have signed up as additional consulting partners to Plexus' Joint Industry Project to develop and commercialise a subsea wellhead, using Plexus' patented POS-GRIP technology.

Kewill adds 3.9 percent after Kinetic Bidco, a vehicle of tech-focused private equity firm Francisco Partners Funds upped its cash offer for the British software company to 110 pence a share, trumping a bid from private equity firm Symphony Technology Group pitched at 106 pence a share, which had itself torpedoed Kinetic's 96 pence a share agreed offer last week.

