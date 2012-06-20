Investors should take profits on the strong gains in U.S. equities, switching instead to Britain and even possibly the euro zone, says Societe Generale.

It increases exposure to Europe-ex UK to 7 percent from 5 percent, though still staying underweight, while halving the exposure to U.S. to 14 percent, in the quarterly review of its multi-asset portfolio.

UK and Japanese equities are both increased to the maximum 10 percent level from 8 and 7 percent, respectively.

"We expect the outperformance of the S&P 500 over the FTSE 100 to have reached a ceiling and to revert over the coming months," SocGen's strategists say, noting that Britain looks least susceptible to downward revisions on earnings growth thanks to "lowest expectations and lowest valuation".

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net