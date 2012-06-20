ITV tops the FTSE 100 leaderboard, up 2.6 percent in heavy volume and outperforming a 0.2 percent lower index, as a tender offer by the company for some of its bonds and private equity bid speculation boosts its shares.

Buyers pile in in early deals and, after less than an hour of trade, it is the most heavily traded London blue-chip share, at 58 percent of its 90-day daily average, compared with 8 percent for the index as a whole.

The company's decision to launch a tender offer for up to 250 million pounds ($392.8 million) of some of its bonds should boost its earnings by lowering its interest payments, and could also facilitate a takeover of the company by private equity since it would lessen any bond buyback complications, traders and analysts say.

The Financial Times market report cites speculation that private equity firm KKR could be interested in ITV, while the Daily Telegraph says German broadcaster ProSiebenSat1 may have a look.

"The timing (of any bid) would have to be seen as incredibly aggressive at this stage, the macro climate is so unpredictable. The valuation is very low but it would seem to be an odd time to be diving in, particularly as ITV is likely to be heading for a softer period post the Olympics," says Jonathan Barrett, analyst at Singer Capital Markets.

"Market participants have been quite bearish about their trading outlook. The shares look very lowly priced at the moment and as we see them deliver a better performance than some are looking (for) the shares should take the benefit and bounce a bit."

Panmure Gordon says in a research note that ITV's bond tender offer could boost its 2013 pretax profit by around 15 million pounds, and keeps a "buy" rating on ITV's shares.

($1 = 0.6364 British pounds)

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Reuters messaging rm://toni.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net