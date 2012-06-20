The FTSE Small Cap index slips 0.1 percent in early trade, just outperforming slightly bigger falls by the mid caps, down 0.2 percent, with the blue chips flat after posting strong gains in the previous session.

Kesa Electricals falls 6 percent as Europe's No. 3 electricals retailer posts a 42 percent fall in underlying year profit, cuts its dividend and says it does not expect its markets to improve any time soon.

Kesa also announces that Alan Parker, its senior independent director, will succeed David Newlands as chairman in September, and says it plans to change its name to Darty from July 31.

Cluff Gold gains 6 percent as the miner says drilling results from its Yaore Project in Cote d'Ivoire indicate that there is gold mineralisation for an across-strike distance of 650 metres from west of the Yaoure central pit, and that drill rigs on site are being increased from three to four, in order to rapidly test upside potential.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net