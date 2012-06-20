Shares in Sage Group are among the top risers on the FTSE 100 index , adding 3.3 percent as the software company enters the fast growing Brazilian market through the acquisition of a 75 percent stake in Folhamatic Group, leading brokers to up their expectations for the stock.

"After years of trying Sage finally gets its toe into Brazil," Panmure Gordon says in a note.

"With three months left to this year - and accounting for (Folhamatic's) minority - we increase EPS to 199 pence from 197 pence. This increases (our) target price to 281 pence from 279 pence. We retain our Hold," Panmure adds.

Numis Securities, which has a 300 pence target on the stock, upgrades Sage to "add" from "hold", arguing that the stock "feels too cheap" in light of the company's strong subscription revenue base and cash generation.

Numis notes the Folhamatic acquisition is earnings enhancing, although it cautions the Brazilian group's growth targets look "unusually aggressive" and awaits further details on the matter.

Sage's shares trade at 3.8 times the company's expected earnings per share for the next 5 years, compared to multiples of 7.5 and 4.5 for peers SAP and Logica, respectively, Starmine data shows.

