Shares in Norwegian insurer Storebrand rise 10 percent on a report saying the European Union may exempt existing insurance contracts from new risk-capital rules for the sector for seven years.

Storebrand says a proposal to delay the full application of the rules to existing business, as reported by Financial Times Deutschland, would have positive consequences for the company.

"If that which is described in the German report becomes a reality, it seems like it would have positive effects for Norway as well," Storebrand spokesman Jan Otto Risebrobakken tells Reuters.

