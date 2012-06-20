Shares in Petrofac shed 2.8 percent, the second biggest FTSE 100 faller, with the index itself up 0.2 percent, as Canaccord Genuity cuts its target price and estimates for the oil services group, citing concerns over a lack of orders in its Engineering & Construction (E&C) business.

The broker reduces its target price for Petrofac to 1,900 pence from 2,050 pence on a lower EPS forecast and DCF (discounted cashflow) valuation, while retaining its "buy" rating on the stock which currently trades at 1,468 pence.

Canaccord says it has been a buyer of Petrofac for over a year due to the earnings potential it thinks the firm's Integrated Energy services division can deliver, nothing that the recent selection of Petrofac as lowest bidder for a new production enhancement contract in Mexico reinforces this view.

The broker thinks, however, that the company's success for only one of six blocks on offer in Mexico may be taken slightly negatively by the market, although Canaccord is more concerned over the continued lack of orders in Petrofac's core E&C division.

"We remain enthusiastic on the medium-term outlook, and think the valuation is unchallenging, but the short-term risks to the shares are on the downside," Canaccord says in a note.

Reuters messaging rm://jon.hopkins.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net