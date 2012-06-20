The FTSE Small Cap index is up 0.2 percent by midday, mirroring similar advance by the FTSE 100 index and the FTSE 250 indexes, both also ahead 0.2 percent.

Healthcare Locums leaps 21 percent higher after the healthcare staffing group said legal proceedings against it in the United States by a number of funds and investment groups have been dismissed voluntarily by the plaintiffs.

"The Board welcomes this decision. The filed legal proceedings were an unwelcome distraction and the Board was always of the opinion that the claims were wholly without merit," Peter Sullivan, Healthcare Locum's chairman said.

Gold Oil falls 8 percent after the Latin America-focused oil and gas firm says it will provide a detailed update on the continuing farm-out process for its Block Z34 in Peru in the next two months. [ID: nRST7162Fa]

"The key share price driver for the company is the farm outs for Block Z34 in Peru. In the last couple of months, the price shot up quite unexpectedly in expectation of this news coming out and it did not materialise. So the prices have come back again," says Sam Wahab of Seymour Pierce, who rates the stock "buy".

