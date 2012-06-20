MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
DIXONS RETAIL PLC PRELIM
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING:
Q4 2012 ConAgra Foods
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT):
0658 FR Markit Flash PMI Jun
0728 DE Markit Flash PMI Jun
0758 EZ Markit Flash PMI Jun
0830 GB Retail sales May
1230 US Initial claims w/e
1258 US Markit Mfg PMI Jun
1400 EZ Consumer confidence Jun
1400 US Existing home sales May
1400 US Leading index May
1400 US Philly Fed business index
Reuters messaging rm://francesco.canepa.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net