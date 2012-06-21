Pictet is starting to look for possible opportunities to put some of its cash holdings to work by buying equities, having spent most of this year defensively positioned.

"We've been quite heavy in cash," says chief investment officer Yves Bonzon, adding that current holdings also include investment grade corporate credit, gold and defensive equities.

"We are still relatively defensive ... and we are looking for an opening. We would be buying both U.S. and European equities."

He added that European equity markets - where the Euro STOXX 50 blue chip index is down around 5 percent since the start of 2012 - would only need to fall another 3 to 4 percent before they look attractive enough to buy.

"3,000 on the CAC, 6,000 on the DAX would be good levels," he said.

The French CAC is closed at 3,126.52 points on Wednesday, while Germany's DAX finished at 6,392.13.

However, Bonzon noted that for markets it is key to see concrete steps from policymakers to resolve the euro zone crisis.

"If you have a fever and you go to the doctor and ... instead of giving you treatment he breaks the thermometer - that has been the approach of European officials to this crisis," he said.

