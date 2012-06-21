JP Morgan Asset Management sees "moderate positive returns" for equities this year, betting that Germany will continue to do well thanks to a strong earnings outlook, while the heavily sold off Spain and Italy still look to risky.

"We are still relatively bullish (on Germany)," JP Morgan AM's Dan Morris says in a strategy note.

"Despite the market's relative outperformance, valuations relative to other countries in the eurozone remain below average, as German corporate earnings have kept rising even as regional uncertainty has pushed prices down. In contrast with other countries in Europe, earnings forecasts in Germany are still rising."

He adds that "it is still too early to go in" to Spain and Italy, which are down 22 and 9 percent, respectively, since the start in the year in contrast to a rise of nearly 8 percent on the DAX.

"We do not expect to see any significant rebound in (Italian and Spanish) stock markets until there is greater certainty on the funding situation for these countries."

