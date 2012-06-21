Shares in Unilever add 0.8 percent, outperforming a 0.5 percent weaker FTSE 100 index, as the Anglo-Dutch firm finds support from positive comment by Liberum Capital.

The stock also rallies after falls linked to recent profit warnings in the consumer goods sector from France's Danone and U.S. giant Proctor & Gamble (P&G), and is helped too by a switch back to defensives as investors' risk appetite takes a knock.

"P&G's profit warning validates the notion that both Unilever and L'Oreal are gaining share from P&G in the U.S. market and are also growing faster globally," Liberum says in a note.

The broker says whether it is better innovation and "execution", and or a more favourable regional spread - albeit not the case for L'Oreal - it is clear that both L'Oreal and Unilver have been outgrowing P&G.

Liberum remain buyers of both Unilever and L'Oreal, noting that on a one-year forward basis the two stocks trade, respectively, at 8.9 times and 9.3 times EV/EBITDA versus 10 times for P&G.

The broker says it would make use of any P&G related weakness to buy stocks like Unilever and L'Oreal.

Liberum says it believes Reckitt Benckiser and Germany's Henkel have the most direct overlap with P&G although it argues that P&G's issues are mostly company specific.

Reckitt Benckiser, up 1 percent, tops the FTSE 100 leader board, rallying after sharp falls earlier in the week, although both L'Oreal and Henkel stay weak, down 0.3 percent and 0.1 percent, respectively.

P&G shares shed 2.9 percent on Wall Street on Thursday.

