The FTSE Small Cap index is down 0.3 percent in early trade, slightly outperforming bigger falls by the blue chips and the mid caps , both down 0.6 percent.

Noventa plunges 43 percent after the tantalum mine developer says that, following ongoing negotiations with Richmond Capital, the company does not now expect to be able to finalise the long term refinancing plans under the terms announced on May 11, and that, as a consequence, it is exploring other long term refinancing options, including an issue of new equity.

Norcros gains 3.4 percent as the home consumer products group, with operations primarily in the UK and South Africa, posts a 30 percent jump in pretax profits to 9.4 million pounds for the year ended 31 March 2012.

