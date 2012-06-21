Investment company Argonaut Capital Partners' favours the healthcare sector among European equities, due to that industry's relatively strong fundamentals, and Argonaut partner Barry Norris adds that he thinks euro zone banking shares are still too risky an investment.

"We like companies such as Roche, Novartis, AstraZeneca and Fresenius SE," says Norris, whose firm manages around 1 billion euros worth of assets.

"They have no debt, very high returns on equity, 4-7 percent dividend yields and much of their revenues is in dollars," adds Norris.

Norris says Argonaut does not hold any euro zone banking shares and is not tempted to buy into the sector despite expectations that the sector may rebound sharply if authorities inject fresh funds into the European banking system.

"I'm just sceptical about whether the upwards price momentum could be sustained," he says.

Norris says Argonaut's pan-European Alpha Fund is up 2.3 percent so far this year.

