The FTSE Small Cap index sheds 0.2 percent by mid-session, while the blue chips and the mid caps fall 0.6 percent and 0.3 percent, respectively.

Noventa drops 29 percent after the tantalum mine developer says that, following ongoing negotiations with Richmond Capital, the company does not now expect to be able to finalise the long term refinancing plans under the terms announced on May 11, and that, as a consequence, it is exploring other long term refinancing options, including an issue of new equity.

Shanta Gold gains 10 percent as the miner says wet commissioning of the new Luika plant was successful, with the mine on the verge of completion in all respects and first gold production is on schedule for the mid-third quarter.

