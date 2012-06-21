Several long-term fund managers are looking past the daily noise of risk on/risk off sentiment, even ignoring last weekend's Greek elections, as they seek to pick companies that offer long term value.

"Often there is a mismatch between the time horizon of your decision making and the research analysis you get," Guy Stern, head of multi-asset fund management at Standard Life, tells the annual conference of the CFA Society of the UK, adding that he received 47 emails on Sunday on the Greek elections.

"The Greek election wasn't going to change my world and certainly wasn't going to change my asset allocation on Monday morning."

Luke Chappell, head of UK equites at BlackRock agrees: "Betting in risk on/risk off space, ... I don't do it."

Arguably because of his longer term view, Stern did not dismiss the opportunities in the crisis-hit euro zone.

"I am a lot less discouraged than others are about the euro zone as a whole but I do think there will be a lot of pain for a long time," he said.

"There are certain mechanisms that are missing in the euro zone and that's probably what causes their inability to deal with the current (crisis). You can look at what GDP growth is going to be in Germany or Spain, but what you really want to look for is how the mechanism for joining the euro zone together will take place."

