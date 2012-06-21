Shares in Standard Life gain 1.6 percent, heading a strong blue-chip life insurance sector, with the FTSE 100 index down 0.4 percent, supported by positive comments from JPMorgan.

The broker says its key conclusion from an analysis of 11 factors that would help insurers trade at or above book value is that Standard Life has the lowest subjective beta, one of the fastest book value growth rates due to fee rather than investment income, and a strong capital position.

JPMorgan notes that Standard Life even ranks higher than Switzerland's Zurich Financial on its measure of earnings quality.

"We believe Standard Life is an undervalued, high growth and low beta stock (relative to peers)," the broker says reiterating its "overweight" rating and 272 pence sum-of-the-parts-based target on the stock, offering 20 percent. potential upside.

JPMorgan says Standard Life's valuation appears attractive relative to peers, trading on 1.2 times 2012 estimated book value, versus 1.3 times for Legal & General and 2.0 times for Prudential

Among other firm insurers, Aviva adds 1.3 percent, Prudential gains 1.1 percent, RSA Insurance takes on 1.0 percent.

